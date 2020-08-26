Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CMG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 31,064 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1650 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1650 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,050 contracts, representing approximately 405,000 underlying shares or approximately 172.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,256 contracts, representing approximately 425,600 underlying shares or approximately 137.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.