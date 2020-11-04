Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, NVDA, TCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 37,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 113,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 13,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) saw options trading volume of 7,401 contracts, representing approximately 740,100 underlying shares or approximately 137.6% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, NVDA options, or TCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.