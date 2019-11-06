Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, NVDA, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 13,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 77,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 8,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,400 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 5,773 contracts, representing approximately 577,300 underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

