Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, MO, NCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 20,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 163,447 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 119.7% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 13,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 22,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.5% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
