Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, INTC, GLW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 13,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 117,644 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 17,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 20,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, INTC options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

