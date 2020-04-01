Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, DIS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 14,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1130 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1130 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 124,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 6,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 299,534 contracts, representing approximately 30.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 17,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DIS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

