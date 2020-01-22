Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, BYND, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 36,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 252.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 3,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 190,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 13,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 100,199 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 143.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 6,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,100 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

