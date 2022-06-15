Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, BKNG, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 16,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1240 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 69,046 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
