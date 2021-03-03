Markets
GOGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, MRVL, AVAV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 15,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 59,875 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 1,222 contracts, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, MRVL options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOGO MRVL AVAV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest