Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, MRVL, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 15,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 59,875 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 1,222 contracts, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

