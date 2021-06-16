Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, LZB, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 35,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.8% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,700 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) options are showing a volume of 4,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 161,420 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 17,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GOGO LZB JPM

Stocks Options

