Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, H, ENV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 9,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 999,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.1% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 6,705 contracts, representing approximately 670,500 underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 3,251 contracts, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

