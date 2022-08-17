Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOEV, WGO, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV), where a total volume of 51,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 3,406 contracts, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 7,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

