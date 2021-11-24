Markets
GOEV

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOEV, ADTN, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV), where a total volume of 67,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,700 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 46,057 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOEV options, ADTN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOEV ADTN MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular