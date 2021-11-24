Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOEV, ADTN, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV), where a total volume of 67,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,700 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 46,057 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOEV options, ADTN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

