Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, SPLK, AUD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 445,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 726,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 12,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Audacy Inc (Symbol: AUD) options are showing a volume of 5,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AUD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of AUD. Below is a chart showing AUD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, SPLK options, or AUD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

