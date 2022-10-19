Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, GS, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 31,034 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,276 contracts, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, GS options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
