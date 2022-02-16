Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GNK, SPGI, NFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK), where a total of 4,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of GNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 648,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of GNK. Below is a chart showing GNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 11,896 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 3,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNK options, SPGI options, or NFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
