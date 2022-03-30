Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, UNIT, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 164,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 239.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 12,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 29,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 10,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 998,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, UNIT options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

