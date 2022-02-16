Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, APTS, EVER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 61,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (Symbol: APTS) options are showing a volume of 13,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.9% of APTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of APTS. Below is a chart showing APTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER) saw options trading volume of 4,577 contracts, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares or approximately 142.7% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

