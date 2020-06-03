Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GM, TWTR, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 73,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 20,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 84,226 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 4,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 99,731 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

