Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GM, CARA, FLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 373,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 48,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) options are showing a volume of 5,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 14,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 5,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

