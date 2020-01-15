Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLPI, FSS, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), where a total of 5,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,000 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) saw options trading volume of 1,892 contracts, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of FSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of FSS. Below is a chart showing FSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,599 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

