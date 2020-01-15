Markets
GLPI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLPI, FSS, SBUX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), where a total of 5,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,000 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) saw options trading volume of 1,892 contracts, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of FSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of FSS. Below is a chart showing FSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,599 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLPI options, FSS options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLPI FSS SBUX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular