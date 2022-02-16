Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, DG, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 50,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 878,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 30,707 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, DG options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

