Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GIII, VRTX, ACM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), where a total volume of 2,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 4,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

