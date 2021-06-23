Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GES, COTY, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 4,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 940,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) saw options trading volume of 27,970 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 10,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

