Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GES, ASO, WCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 6,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 691,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 18,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 2,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 262,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

