Markets
GES

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GES, ASO, WCC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 6,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 691,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 18,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 2,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 262,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GES options, ASO options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GES ASO WCC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular