Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GCI, ENPH, ARVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI), where a total volume of 17,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.1% of GCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 17,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GCI. Below is a chart showing GCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 39,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) saw options trading volume of 6,291 contracts, representing approximately 629,100 underlying shares or approximately 149.3% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GCI options, ENPH options, or ARVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
