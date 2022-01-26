Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GATO, GS, PACK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gatos Silver Inc (Symbol: GATO), where a total of 5,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 578,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.2% of GATO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 670,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of GATO. Below is a chart showing GATO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 30,577 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) saw options trading volume of 3,597 contracts, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of PACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of PACK. Below is a chart showing PACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

