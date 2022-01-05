Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FUBO, DKNG, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 54,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 4,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,300 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 98,985 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 18,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, DKNG options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

