Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLY, SHW, ADPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 67,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 3,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) options are showing a volume of 5,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 548,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of ADPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares of ADPT. Below is a chart showing ADPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

