Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLY, CYRX, MIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 40,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,300 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 325,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) saw options trading volume of 3,203 contracts, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

