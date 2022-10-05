Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, COOP, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 33,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 6,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.7% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 55,815 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, COOP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.