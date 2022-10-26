Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FRPT, MDGL, FICO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 20,866 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 989,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 4,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 3,366 contracts, representing approximately 336,600 underlying shares or approximately 152.2% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, MDGL options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
