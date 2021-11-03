Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, TMUS, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 5,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 580,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 38,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 11,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

