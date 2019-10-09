Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLXN, MYOK, GTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: FLXN), where a total volume of 3,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of FLXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of FLXN. Below is a chart showing FLXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 1,621 contracts, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triple-S Management Corp (Symbol: GTS) saw options trading volume of 2,437 contracts, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of GTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of GTS. Below is a chart showing GTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

