Markets
FLWS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLWS, RGLD, LYFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS), where a total of 4,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 2,871 contracts, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 35,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLWS options, RGLD options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLWS RGLD LYFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular