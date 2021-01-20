Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLWS, RGLD, LYFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS), where a total of 4,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 2,871 contracts, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 35,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

