Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLT, ZBRA, ABT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total of 3,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 771,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 1,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 39,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,300 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

