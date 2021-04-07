Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLGT, FSLR, UBER

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 8,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 844,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 75,296 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

