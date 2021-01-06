Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FL, RUN, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 11,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 38,064 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 13,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FL RUN SWKS

