Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, MET, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 4,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 724,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 25,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,082 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
