Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, ARVN, CNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) options are showing a volume of 3,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) options are showing a volume of 4,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

