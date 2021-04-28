Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FFIV, AMGN, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 5,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 574,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 20,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, AMGN options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.