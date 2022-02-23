Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, COST, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 12,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 12,063 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,081 contracts, representing approximately 708,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, COST options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
