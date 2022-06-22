Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, BKNG, NOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 28,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1770 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 14,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BKNG options, or NOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.