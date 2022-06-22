Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, BKNG, NOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 28,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1770 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 14,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BKNG options, or NOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

