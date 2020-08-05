Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, PYPL, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 161,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 21,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 61,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 12,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 69,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, PYPL options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

