Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FBP, WING, NOW

Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), where a total of 12,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of FBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FBP. Below is a chart showing FBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 4,791 contracts, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

