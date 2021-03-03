Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, LUMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 149,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 8,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,200 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 865,563 contracts, representing approximately 86.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 51,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 98,688 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 16,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

