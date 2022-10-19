Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, LOW, ADP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 14,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 21,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 10,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,900 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

