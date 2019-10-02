Notable Wednesday Option Activity: F, TIF, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 145,813 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 45,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) saw options trading volume of 6,943 contracts, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 6,090 contracts, representing approximately 609,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

