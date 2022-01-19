Notable Wednesday Option Activity: F, CHTR, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 712,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 29,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 6,296 contracts, representing approximately 629,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,851 contracts, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, CHTR options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

