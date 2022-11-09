Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, ESPR, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 12,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 5,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 48,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

