Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, ESPR, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 12,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 5,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 48,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, ESPR options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Real Estate Dividend Stocks
SBGL Options Chain
Funds Holding REM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.